At least 14 people injured after multi-state police chase involving U-Haul truck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — At least 14 people were injured after a police chase that started in Pennsylvania ended in Ohio.

Pulaski Township, Pa., Police were chasing a stolen U-Haul on Thursday, Nov. 21 when it crossed the state line and into Youngstown Ohio, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

The reported driver of the truck, 27-year-old Scott Pelton of Leavittsburg, was arrested around 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of McCartney Road after multiple agencies joined the chase.

Pelton rear-ended another car and refused to stop. The car followed Pelton, who refused to stop until he got to the parking lot of a feed store, according to Lt. Chad Adams with Pulaski police.

When police arrived at the parking lot, Pelton refused to get out of the car, according to Adams.

Pelton eventually crashed into the store, causing damage to the door, before driving away, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

He then led police on a chase down U.S. 422 into Ohio, where he hit at least seven vehicles. He reportedly hit several vehicles while driving westbound on McCartney Road, as well as a utility pole and several vehicles parked at a car lot on McCartney Road. Reports also said a Pulaski Township officer told Youngstown police that Pelton almost hit a township cruiser during the chase.

At least 14 people were injured, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, including two juveniles who were in a church van and the driver of the van, reports said.

Pelton is facing charges in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In Youngstown, he is being charged with two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging.

Pelton may also face charges because he reportedly had 30-60 tires in the back of the truck.

Anyone who transports more than 10 tires in the city without a license is subject to a felony charge, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

In Pennsylvania, Pelton faces charges of fleeing and eluding, which is a third-degree felony. He will also face two misdemeanor counts of operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; recklessly endangering another person; and reckless driving.

It is unclear at this point if charges will be filed by Campbell and Coitsville police, who also participated in the chase.

Paperwork has been sent to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office to have Pelton extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to Adams.

Pelton is expected to have an extradition hearing sometime next week in common pleas court.

