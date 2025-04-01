At least 1 taken to hospital after crash involving Trotwood police cruiser

TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Trotwood police cruiser Tuesday morning.
Around 9:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 49 Northbound and Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a crash.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved a Trotwood Police cruiser.
Medics took at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital North Campus, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the reported injuries and the total number of injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
