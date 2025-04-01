At least 1 taken to hospital after crash involving Trotwood police cruiser

TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Trotwood police cruiser Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 49 Northbound and Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved a Trotwood Police cruiser.

Medics took at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital North Campus, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the reported injuries and the total number of injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group