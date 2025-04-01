Officers, medics respond to reports that car hit Dayton house

DAYTON — Several officers and medics responded after a car reportedly hit a house early Tuesday.
Officers and medics responded at 3:14 a.m. to the 800 block of Xenia Avenue near Boltin Street on reports that a car hit a house.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that several medics were at the scene.
We will update this story.
