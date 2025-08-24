Leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new industrial park in Northern Miami Valley

MERCER COUNTY — A ribbon-cutting was held at a new industrial park in the Northern Miami Valley.

Agracel, Inc. has completed a 50,000 square foot speculative industrial facility at the SiteOhio Authenticated Growing Acres Industrial Park in Celina, Ohio, marking a significant development in the region’s industrial landscape.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on August 21, celebrating the site’s potential to attract advanced manufacturing and other industries.

The Mercer County facility is designed to meet the high demand for industrial buildings in the area, driven by the concentration of manufacturing activity.

The building is expandable up to 300,000 square feet and aims to attract companies in sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing, and logistics and distribution.

“The demand for speculative development is high due to the void of industrial buildings and the high concentration of manufacturing in the area,” said Agracel, Inc. Regional Director Jason Kester. Mercer County Economic Development Director Jared Ebbing noted, “The Ribbon Cutting was a great milestone, and now we’re focused on filling this wonderful space with a great company.”

The project was a collaborative effort involving Agracel, Mercer County, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition, with support from the Ohio Department of Development’s Rural Industrial Park Loan Program (RIPL).

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef emphasized the importance of the facility, stating, “This speculative building further closes an inventory gap while providing a highly attractive site for future investment and job creation.”

The Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant was approved to support the development, aiming to fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory and enhance competitiveness for site selection projects.

Julie Sullivan, Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development, highlighted the strategic value of move-in-ready facilities, saying they are vital to maintaining the Dayton Region’s competitive edge on a national scale.

The ribbon-cutting event featured tours of the facility and included participation from key figures such as Representative Angela King and JobsOhio Vice President of Sites & Infrastructure Terry Slaybaugh.

The completion of the new industrial facility at Growing Acres Industrial Park represents a promising opportunity for economic growth in the region, with local leaders optimistic about attracting new businesses and creating jobs.

