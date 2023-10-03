Local Kroger pharmacies offer flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccinations

The healthcare division of Kroger is working to make it easier for customers to get updated vaccinations, according to a spokesperson from the company.

The flu, RSV, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be made more convenient during peak influenza season, the spokesperson said.

“Customers can get their flu, RSV, and updated COVID-19 vaccines from the local Kroger pharmacies and clinics during their regular shopping trip. We recommend patients consider getting vaccinated now to provide protection against these respiratory viruses during the upcoming holidays and winter months, which is when illnesses tend to increase,” Kroger Health division leader Michelle Izor said.

Throughout the past decade, the flu has impacted at least nine million people annually in the United States. This has resulted in more than 710,000 hospitalizations each year, the spokesperson said.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Infants and older adults are more likely to develop serious RSV infections and need hospitalization. RSV vaccines can help provide extra protection from a severe infection, the spokesperson said.

According to the CDC, vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.

Updated vaccines could prevent over 400,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths over two years, the spokesperson said.

High-dose flu, RSV, and updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at Kroger pharmacies and Little Clinic locations.

Customers can make appointments or do walk-ins to get vaccinated.

They are available at no charge for most patients with insurance, the spokesperson said.

