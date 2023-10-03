New Sheetz location opens in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A new Sheetz gas station is now open in the Miami Valley.

Sheetz in Springfield celebrated its grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and giveaways.

The new location, located at 4700 S Charlestown Pike, held three giveaways this morning with one lucky individual winning a $2,500 Sheetz Z-Card.

The gas station also accepted non-perishable food items at their opening. Those donations were given to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties.

The opening comes as the national gas station chain faces challenges getting a potential location in Montgomery County, as News Center 7 previously reported.

