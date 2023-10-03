Sheetz gas station facing challenge to open new local location

KETTERING — A national gas station chain found out it has some work to do if wants to open a convenience store in Kettering.

The city’s planning commission recommended the city council deny Sheetz’s request to rezone a vacant lot from across the street from the closed Golden Nugget Pancake House at Monday night’s Kettering City Planning Commission meeting.

The location would be at South Dixie and Dorothy Lane.

“You’re talking about a lot of use in one small site,” Pat Higgins told News Center 7.

Thomas George lives near the site.

“I think this a great idea,” he said on Monday.”

The planning commission unanimously denied the company’s plan.

“The biggest thing is, it’s not in line with the comprehensive plan of the city,” Ryan Homsi, Kettering city planner, told News Center 7 Monday night.

Robertson says the city council will have several meetings to go through these plans and will have the final say on the rezoning.

Homsi also said Monday night if residents are curious about what’s going on with the project, they should reach out to the city.

“We can tell people what kind of applications are coming in, what we’re seeing, not just at that corner, but elsewhere in the city,” he said.

A consultant for Sheetz said Monday night that the city should consider the project.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for the city to turn this site into what is today a vacant property that’s producing no income and property taxes into an income, economic generating economic activity,” said Nate Green, Montrose Group.

Robertson also says there were talks of a GetGo convenience store moving but the company told News Center 7 they are no longer interested.

“We have made the decision to discontinue plans for this location in Kettering and other proposed sites throughout the area. We are shifting our growth strategy to focus on investments in renovations and new stores in our current markets,” a company spokesperson said.

News Center 7 has also reached out to the owners of the Golden Nugget about GetGo’s decision.

They said they had no comment at this time.

