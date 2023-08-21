‘Broke my heart;’ Petition asking public to save Golden Nugget in Kettering

KETTERING — A petition is asking for people’s support to save a Kettering restaurant.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the organizer of the petition to learn how they plan to save the Golden Nugget from being replaced.

Dustin Gillson started the petition on Aug 5. to draw people’s attention to a restaurant he loved.

Gillson said he didn’t want to see the restaurant be turned into a GetGo gas station.

“Right across the street from another gas station and within eyeshot of at least one or two other gas stations that just broke my heart,” he said.

Currently, the “Save the Golden Nugget” petition has over 300 signatures.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Golden Nugget to remain closed because of COVID-19

It’s asking GetGo to choose another location for their gas station.

Tom Robillard is the planning and development director for the City of Kettering.

He said the city does not have a finalized application on file that meets the city’s zoning codes for GetGo.

“I’m just kind of imploring people like ‘hey if you don’t want another gas station here, please sign this petition’ We’re going to take it to the zoning board and see what they want to do with it,” Gillson said.

Mary Azbill, Kettering’s communications manager, said that until Gillson files a formal complaint the law department of the city cannot do anything.

The Golden Nugget has been closed since the start of the COVID pandemic, but many people in the community like Gillson, still have hopes of it reopening.

“If they could reopen as a business and employ people and provide a nice place and another restaurant in the area. It’s a great location right here on Dixie and Dorothy, I’d be for that,” Andrew White said.

News Center 7 reached out to the owners of the Golden Nugget, but they declined to comment.

















