Kettering Planning Commission asks city to deny Sheetz plans

KETTERING — Monday night Sheetz learned it has work to do if it wants to open a convenience store in Kettering

At Kettering’s city planning commission Monday night, members recommended the city council deny Sheetz’s request to rezone a vacant lot at South Dixie and Dorothy Lane.

Residents shared their concerns about the proposed project.

“You’re talking about a lot of use in one small site,” Pat Higgins said.

Thomas George lives near the site.

“I think this is a great idea,” he said.

The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the city council deny the company’s plan to rezone land for a location with a drive-thru restaurant and fuel pumps.

“The biggest thing is, it’s just not, it’s not in line with the comprehensive plan of the city,” Ryan Homsi, city planner said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Broke my heart;’ Petition asking public to save Golden Nugget in Kettering

But a consultant for Sheetz thinks the city should seriously reconsider the project.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for the city to turn this site into what is today a vacant property that’s producing no income and property taxes into an income, economic generating economic activity,” Nate Green with Montrose Group said.

Across the street from the proposed site is the former Golden Nugget, where talks for a “GetGo” have been discussed.

But GetGo said they are no longer interested.

“We have made the decision to discontinue plans for this location in Kettering and other proposed sites throughout the area. We are shifting our growth strategy to focus on investments in renovations and new stores in our current markets,” a company spokesperson said.

Homsi said if residents are curious about what’s going on with development in that part of Kettering, they should reach out to the city.

“We can tell people kind of what, what kind of applications are coming in, what we’re seeing, not just at that corner, but elsewhere in the city,” Homsi said.

The city council will have the next several meetings to go through the plans.

News Center 7 reached out to the owners of the Golden Nugget about GetGo’s decision.

They replied that they had no comment at this time.

