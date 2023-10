OHIO — Three people in Ohio won $50,000 in last night’s Powerball drawing.

The three winning tickets were purchased at Pak A Sak #56 in Findlay, Fairview Clark Gas Station in Fairview Park, and Circle K #5268, Columbus.

According to the Ohio Lottery Powerball Fact Sheet, 55 people won $100 prizes and 44,232 won $4.

The jackpot has been raised to $1.2 Billion with the next drawing on Oct. 4.

















