Nationwide EAS, WEA test to take place Oct. 4; Local Sheriff’s Office shares how to be prepared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Oct. 4.

The alerts will be sent at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and all wireless phones should only receive the test message once.

The test is coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The EAS and WEA tests aim to “evaluate and enhance the effectiveness of emergency alert systems,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In the event that the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the backup testing will occur on Oct. 11.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to not call dispatch with questions about the alert as this is a nationwide test and not a local emergency.









