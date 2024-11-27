Kroger lends its Brutus Buckeye to campus store after statue vandalised

COLUMBUS — After a Brutus Buckeye statue was badly damaged outside a well-known store on the Ohio State University campus, a grocery store chain is stepping in to help.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Brutus statue outside of College Traditions on West Lane Avenue in Columbus was vandalized around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Two fiberglass stumps that were once Brutus’ ankles were all that was left outside of the store after the “brutal” attack.

Kroger announced it will loan its Brutus statue to College Traditions so it can have Brutus present for Beat Michigan Week.

Columbus police said that detectives were able to find information on the suspect who was identified as a 21-year-old man, according to WBNS.

Detectives will be requesting vandalism and grand theft charges be filed against him — both are felonies of the fourth degree.

