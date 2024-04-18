Knife-wielding suspect dies after being shot by Ohio police attempting to rescue kids, police say

TOLEDO — A suspect has died after being shot by Toledo police who were trying to save children in a home on Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on Vance Street in connection to a “disorder” on Wednesday morning, police shared on social media. When they got there, they were met by the suspect’s elderly grandmother and neighbors.

The grandmother had a stab wound to her face and stated that her granddaughter “just went off” and was “talking about demonic things.” She also told police that her three great-grandchildren, ages 10, 6, and 2, were inside with the suspect.

Officers went up to the door of the house and tried to speak to the suspect. She barricaded the door, but officers were able to get it open slightly and could see that she was armed with a knife. They could also hear children screaming from inside.

When officers tried to push the door open, the suspect tried to stab one of them, according to police. Another officer fired at the suspect and the door closed.

Other officers and a member of the Critical Incident Negotiator Team arrived on the scene. They then broke a front window and unsuccessfully deployed a taser.

The children and the suspect ran to the back of the house before officers forced their way into the home. They were all later found in the attic.

Police then tried to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT team members arrived on the scene and opened the attic door enough to see the three children and the suspect, who was walking toward the kids with a knife. It was then that a SWAT officer shot the suspect, causing her to fall. Police said she stood back up and started heading toward the kids again, causing the officer to shoot her again.

Officers were then able to go into the attic, take the suspect into custody, and rescue the children.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries overnight.

“The Toledo Police officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid Administrative Leave per collective bargaining agreements,” police stated.

