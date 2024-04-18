WATCH: Video shows officer jumping to avoid being hit on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Video shows a Moraine Police officer jumping out of the way to avoid getting hit on Northbound Interstate 75 over the weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crash involving cruiser shuts down I-75 for over an hour

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Moraine Police officer was investigating an earlier crash on NB I-75 near Dryden Road. After finding the vehicle, the officer was returning to the cruiser when it got hit by another vehicle.

The Moraine Police Department wrote on social media that a driver in the right lane failed to move over or slow down and crashed into the vehicle.

“It’s crucial for drivers to adhere to the law and exercise caution when encountering emergency vehicles on the road,” the department said. ‘Move over or slow down’ laws are implemented to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and drivers alike. Always staying attentive and following these regulations can help prevent accidents and protect lives.”

Both the officer and driver were not hurt.

The driver was arrested and cited for an OVI charger, according to a crash report.

©2024 Cox Media Group