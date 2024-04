MORAINE — All lanes are closed on I-75 Northbound in Moraine due to a crash.

According to OHGO, all lanes on I-75 North beyond Center Ave/South Dixie Highway are closed due to a crash.

>> Officers, medics responding to crash in Miamisburg

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. according to emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the cause of the crash and if any injuries are involved.

©2024 Cox Media Group