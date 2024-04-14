Officers, medics responding to crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics are responding to a crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Around 1:54 a.m. Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to the area of Upper Miamisburg Rd and West Linden Ave on reports of a crash.

>> Officers, medics respond to crash in Dayton

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch official told News Center 7 that medics were on the scene but could not confirm whether or not anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group