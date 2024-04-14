Officers, medics respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics are responding to a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Crews with the Dayton Police Department and the Dayton Fire Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Siebenthaler Ave around 12:42 a.m. on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch official told News Center 7 that medics were responding to the scene, but there were no immediate details regarding injuries available.

This is a developing store and we will provide information as new information becomes available.





