Police investigate reported shooting at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday evening.

>> Ohio mother arrested in connection to death of autistic, adopted son

At 6:38 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1000 block of Watervliet Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Information on any possible injuries or suspects is not immediately available.

News Center 7 is heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group