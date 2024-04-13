Police investigate reported shooting at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday evening.
At 6:38 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1000 block of Watervliet Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Information on any possible injuries or suspects is not immediately available.
