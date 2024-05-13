10-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A 10-year-old is hurt after being hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

Before 4:20 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 2800 block of Moraine Avenue on reports of a pedestrian strike.

The spokesperson said a 10-year-old was on a bicycle, parked along the curb, and then pulled out to go north of Newtown Avenue at the time of the crash.

An oncoming car collided with the 10-year-old. The spokesperson said the driver had an obstructed view due to other cars parked along the curb.

The child was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Information on any possible citations was not immediately available.

