Kings Island fan-favorite roller coaster to get makeover for 2025 season

MASON — Kings Island will be making improvements to more than 20 percent of the track for ‘The Beast’ roller coaster.

Crews began working on the 46-year-old wooden track after the 2024 season concluded, a spokesperson for Kings Island posted in a park blog this week.

The project will be completed before the park’s opening day April 19, the spokesperson said.

In this makeover project, more than 1,600 feet of the wood coaster’s track will be replaced, which will be about 20 percent of the ride’s length.

The Beast is a 7,361-foot-long track, which equates to 1.4 miles in length. The track’s total ride time is over four minutes long.

“The project encompasses the section from just before the second hill, through the brake shed, and the mid-course tunnel, including the track immediately before and after it,” Kings Island officials said.

The Beast first opened to the public on April 14, 1979. The ride is still listed in the “Guinness Book of World Records” as the longest wooden roller coaster in the world.

