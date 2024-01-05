Kettering Health to close Emergency Dept. at one Miami County facility

PIQUA — One Kettering Health facility will soon be without an Emergency Department.

On Feb. 1, the Emergency Department at Kettering Health Piqua will close, the healthcare network confirmed to News Center 7 on Friday.

“During the past 18 months, there has been a significant shift in the type of care needed, resulting in fewer true emergency cases and a growing need for other types of care,” a statement from Kettering Health said.

They will turn their focus to growing primary care services at the Piqua facility.

“Community members can still receive emergency care at Kettering Health Troy, just eight miles away, and at other urgent care and emergency centers in the Piqua area,” Kettering Health said. “Over the next year, we expect to further expand our primary care presence in the North Market and offer extended hours and scope of service. We believe this focus on primary care is consistent with national trends and is in the best interest of our communities.”

As for those employed at Piqua’s Emergency Department, the network said there are positions available and they “are actively working with our team to find roles for them within” Kettering Health.

“We are so very grateful for our talented and dedicated team members who have provided emergency care to the Piqua community,” the statement read.

The Emergency Department in Piqua opened in 2020.

