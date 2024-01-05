Governor DeWine to hold press conference 1 week after vetoing transgender youth bill

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference one week after vetoing House Bill 68 last week.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: DeWine vetoes transgender medical care, sports bill

HB 68 is a controversial bill aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors and blocking transgender student-athletes from practicing in girls’ and women’s sports.

DeWine says today he plans to talk about how state agencies can develop rules after announcing his decision to veto HB 68 at a news conference on Dec. 29.

The news conference is scheduled for this morning at 10:30 a.m. in Columbus.

>>‘Worst governor in America;’ Ohio lawmakers react after DeWine vetoes transgender youth bill

News Center 7 reported last week that DeWine said passing the bill would “be saying that the state, the government” knows what’s better for youth than their parents.

“While there are rare times in the law, in other circumstances, where the State overrules the medical decisions made by the parents, I can think of no example where this is done, not only against the decision of the parents but also against the medical judgment of the treating physician and the treating team of medical experts,” he said at his news conference last week.

DeWine also added that he talked to doctors, parents, and children on both sides of this issue before making his final decision.

News Center 7 also reported on the reaction from state lawmakers from both parties following DeWine’s veto.

Ohio Republicans criticized the move while Ohio Democrats applauded the decision.

News Center 7 will monitor the governor’s address and explain what he is proposing later today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group