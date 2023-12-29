DeWine to announce decision on controversial house bill

Governor DeWine is set to decide on the controversial House Bill 68, or the SAFE Act, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors and block transgender student-athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

News Center 7 talked with people both for and against the bill. Hear what they have to say today on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

In a one-on-one conversation, DeWine told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that he planned on talking to people on both sides of the argument.

DeWine’s decision to either sign or veto the bill is the last step before the bill would become law. Those who are for the bill say it protects children.

“It’s quite reckless to allow children to make such life-altering decisions when they are so young,” Sen. Kristina Roegner, (R, District 27) said.

And those against the bill, say it does the opposite for trans youth.

“We have high hopes that he is going to veto HB 68. Make no mistake, this is life-saving health care. If these kids get denied what they need, they’re going to resort to other means,” Bobbie Arnold, of West Alexandria said.

Gov. DeWine will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. today to announce his decision on House Bill 68.









