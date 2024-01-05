Local ski resort to open for first time this season after warm start to winter

ZANESFIELD — A local ski resort will open for the first time this season tomorrow.

Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield will open for business Saturday at 10 a.m., General Manager Alajos Fiel confirmed to News Center 7.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spent the morning talking to Fiel about the impacts the warm November and December have had on their business. We’ll bring you that tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“The team is hard at work getting everything pushed out to get us ready to open,” Fiel said.

That included “Team Blizzard” making manmade snow. While they’ve been doing that since November, today was “the first one that was really impactful.”

