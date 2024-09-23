Juvenile injured in reported stabbing in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — A juvenile was injured in a reported stabbing in an Ohio neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Division of Police Officers were called to Springdale Boulevard and Bathgate Street around 7:20 a.m. on reports of a stabbing, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, according to Police.

Officers are looking for the suspect, but additional information was not provided.

Several elementary schools in the area where the stabbing took place are closed because of police activity, according to the Hilliard City School District.

All buildings are on a level one lockdown as a precaution.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



