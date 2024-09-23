Firefighters battle large fire at family owned dairy farm in Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a large fire at a family-owned dairy farm in Ohio Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters responded to Comp Dairy Farm in Ashtabula County on initial reports of a fire, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Ohio Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur wrote on social media that the Comp Dairy Farm has been in operation since 1885 and is home to nearly 2,000 dairy cows.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the community is coming together to help.

“Not only did 15+ fire departments fight the blaze and the ASHTABULA COUNTY sheriff’s deputies direct traffic and water access, KINGS towing distributed bottled water, and FARMERS from all over have been and are sitting in line, waiting and ready to trailer the cows to farms that have the capacity to care for them.

“This is after many of them had already put in a full day’s work! If something this catastrophic had to happen, these men and women are the community to have to back you!

“THANK YOU to all going without needed sleep and sharing your time, resources, and compassion so selflessly!”

Family members started moving cows off the property to be moved elsewhere and some cows did not make it, WOIO reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



