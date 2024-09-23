REYNOLDSBURG — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant Sunday evening in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Reynoldsburg Police responded to reports of a car into an O’Charley’s at around 6:30 p.m. on Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road, a restaurant spokesperson told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Video and photos show the car drove into the “to go” area of the restaurant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clint Lautenschleger, O’Charley’s Chief Operating Officer, told Columbus media outlets that 13 people were taken to the hospital, but none had life-threatening injuries.

“The restaurant has been closed and will remain closed until we can fully assess and address the damage. We are incredibly thankful for the first responders who were on the scene quickly and our associates who handled themselves admirably in the situation. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities as they investigate and determine the next steps,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

13 hospitalized after car crashes into Ohio restaurant Photo contributed by WBNS TV (WBNS TV/WBNS TV)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



