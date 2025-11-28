Judge rules on competency of Amish mother accused of killing son during ‘spiritual delusion’

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A 40-year-old Amish mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old son has been found competent to stand trial.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ruth Miller previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The ruling on her competency was made in court on Wednesday.

Miller is facing seven counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, murder, child endangering, and domestic violence.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, she is accused of drowning her 4-year-old son, Vincen Miller, during a “spiritual delusion” in August.

Miller and her husband, Marcus, brought their family to Atwood Lake in Tuscarawas County for a weekend trip.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said that the couple believed they were receiving divine messages and jumped into the lake as a test of faith around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23.

After returning to the campsite, Marcus reportedly went back to the lake and was later found dead.

Around 8:30 a.m., Miller allegedly drove recklessly with Vincen on a golf cart before returning to the dock and drowning him.

About two hours later, she reportedly drove the golf cart into the lake with her three teenage children on board.

The teens were able to get out of the water unharmed.

The golf cart crash prompted a response from rangers and deputies, revealing the deaths of Marcus and Vincen.

First responders noted Miller’s concerning statements, including an admission of placing her son in the water “to give him to God.”

Miller’s trial is currently set to begin in March.

If convicted, she faces a minimum of life in prison with parole after 20 years and a maximum of life in prison without parole, according to WOIO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group