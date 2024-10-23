Judge issues verdict for man charged in connection of shooting, killing woman

DAYTON — A judge has issued a verdict for a man charged in connection to a shooting last February that left one dead and another injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steven Miller, 34, was found not guilty of two felony counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault but found guilty of having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers responded on Feb. 22 to Kettering Health Dayton for reports of a person shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they arrived, they were told that two people in a vehicle arrived with the person shot.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Dameka Ross, 22, as the person killed.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man formally charged for shooting that killed woman, injured another

Judge Steven Dankof presided over his bench trial that began on Sept. 30 after Miller previously waived his right to a jury.

He said in the verdict that, “the state has not established beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant Steven Miller was the shooter,” court documents said.

>>RELATED: ‘She’s dead;’ Trotwood woman killed in Dayton shooting identified, man critically hurt

>>RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Dayton

Miller remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

The judge has not scheduled his sentenced.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



