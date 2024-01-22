Man formally charged for shooting that killed woman, injured another

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a shooting last February that left one dead and another injured.

Steven Miller, 34, of Dayton was indicted on counts of murder, felonious assault, and having a weapon while under disability.

On Feb. 22, Dayton officers were called to Kettering Health Dayton for reports of a person shot.

When officers got on scene they were told that two people in a vehicle had arrived with the person shot.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, had been shot in the head and was in surgery.

When officers spoke to the two people who brought the man to the hospital they said a woman was still in the victim’s vehicle in the area of State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road and she may be dead.

Trotwood officers found Dameka Bennett Ross, 22, dead in the vehicle.

A lengthy investigation found that Miller had allegedly shot both victims from the rear seat of the victim’s car.

Miller is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is scheduled to be arranged on Feb. 6.





