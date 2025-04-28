Joann to close all locations by the end of May

Nearly one-third of Joann Fabrics will close this week, with the remaining stores set to close by the end of May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joann Fabrics will close 255 of its stores by the end of this week and more than 500 remaining stores will close next month, according to a report by CNN.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the company filed for bankruptcy in January. This was the company’s second bankruptcy filing in 11 months.

TRENDING STORIES:

Joann has more than 800 locations nationwide and has been hosting going-out-of-business sales in preparation for these closures.

There are more than 30 Joann locations in Ohio, including:

Springfield: 1608J Upper Valley Pike Suite C9

1608J Upper Valley Pike Suite C9 Fairborn: 2850 Centre Drive Suite G

2850 Centre Drive Suite G Dayton: 5001 Salem Avenue

5001 Salem Avenue Mason: 8125 Arbor Square Drive

8125 Arbor Square Drive Hamilton: 3177 Princeton Road

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers, and all of the communities we serve,” a spokesperson for Joann said in a previous statement on the closures.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group