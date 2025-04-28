Joann to close all locations by the end of May

Nearly one-third of Joann Fabrics will close this week, with the remaining stores set to close by the end of May.
Joann Fabrics will close 255 of its stores by the end of this week and more than 500 remaining stores will close next month, according to a report by CNN.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the company filed for bankruptcy in January. This was the company’s second bankruptcy filing in 11 months.
Joann has more than 800 locations nationwide and has been hosting going-out-of-business sales in preparation for these closures.
There are more than 30 Joann locations in Ohio, including:
- Springfield: 1608J Upper Valley Pike Suite C9
- Fairborn: 2850 Centre Drive Suite G
- Dayton: 5001 Salem Avenue
- Mason: 8125 Arbor Square Drive
- Hamilton: 3177 Princeton Road
“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers, and all of the communities we serve,” a spokesperson for Joann said in a previous statement on the closures.
