Jazz festival to cause road closures in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD — This weekend’s Kiwanis Jazz and Blues Festival in Springfield will cause some road closures throughout the duration of the event, according to a city spokesperson.





Starting at 1 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday, the following roads in Springfield will be closed for the festival:

Main Street (from Fountain Avenue to Center Street)

Fisher Street (from Main to Columbia Streets)

Mill Run Place (from Main to Columbia Streets)

the southernmost lane of Columbia Street

The Fisher Street alley

“Join us, along with Springfield native and award-winning artist John Legend, in supporting the second Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival. Building on a long and storied music tradition, Springfield, OH is proud to present the region’s most exciting new summer event,” a spokesperson said when describing the festival.

Attendees of the festival can expect to see Award-winning jazz and blues artists, along with locally brewed beer from Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, ‘Crowd-favorite’ food trucks, and more.

