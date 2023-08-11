Jazz festival to cause road closures in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD — This weekend’s Kiwanis Jazz and Blues Festival in Springfield will cause some road closures throughout the duration of the event, according to a city spokesperson.
Starting at 1 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday, the following roads in Springfield will be closed for the festival:
- Main Street (from Fountain Avenue to Center Street)
- Fisher Street (from Main to Columbia Streets)
- Mill Run Place (from Main to Columbia Streets)
- the southernmost lane of Columbia Street
- The Fisher Street alley
“Join us, along with Springfield native and award-winning artist John Legend, in supporting the second Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival. Building on a long and storied music tradition, Springfield, OH is proud to present the region’s most exciting new summer event,” a spokesperson said when describing the festival.
Attendees of the festival can expect to see Award-winning jazz and blues artists, along with locally brewed beer from Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, ‘Crowd-favorite’ food trucks, and more.
