Road closures planned in Englewood this weekend as part of annual parade, 5K

ENGLEWOOD OH — A portion of Union Boulevard in Englewood will be closed for part of the day Saturday for the city’s annual Englewood Festival, according to police.

>> Railroad repair closing part of U.S. 35 in Preble County today

Starting at 7 a.m., Union between Gateway Drive and West Wenger Road will be closed. Parade participants should enter the staging area north from Gateway Drive.

Additionally, Northbound Union Blvd. from West Wenger Road to West National Road will be closed. This includes access to Union from Overla, Millwood Meadows and the businesses along the east side of Union.

At 8:45 a.m., southbound Union from West National Road to West Wenger Road and the intersection of Union and West Wenger will be closed.

The road will be closed until the parade concludes around 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Englewood 5K race track The route that will be used for the annual Englewood 5K starting at 8 a.m. on August 12. (City of Englewood)





©2023 Cox Media Group