Railroad repair closing part of U.S. 35 in Preble County today

PREBLE COUNTY — A portion of U.S. 35 will be closed today in Preble County due to railroad repair.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be conducting an emergency crossing repair and U.S. 35 will be closed in Eaton, an ODOT spokesperson said.

Railroad crews will have U.S. 35 closed between Vine and Aukerman Streets in the city while Norfolk Southern Railroad crews repair the line.

The closure will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m. today or until all work is finished, according to ODOT.

Traffic will be detoured on U.S. 35 at State Routes 122 and 503.

