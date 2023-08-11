Local

Firefighters, officers on scene of house fire in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

Xenia Fire Truck Stock Photo Photo credit to Xenia Fire Department Facebook page

XENIA — Several firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Xenia Friday morning.

Xenia firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire in the 1600 block of Drake Avenue, Xenia Dispatch told News Center 7.

Firefighters are dealing with heavy flames, according to scanner traffic.

