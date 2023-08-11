1 hurt in Miami Twp. house fire that caused less damage because of closed doors, lieutenant says

MIAMI TWP., — A resident suffered minor injuries in a house fire Thursday night in Miami Twp. that did not do more damage because several bedroom doors had been closed, which helped contain the flames. a Miami Valley Fire District lieutenant said.

Those closed bedroom doors kept damage to the house in the 6200 block of Overture Drive to one side of the structure, Lt. Jordan Samson said.

“Damage to those (bed) rooms was minor,” he said. The “bedrooms were doors were closed were virtually untouched.”

Lt. Samson said the incident is a good reminder that residents should close doors to rooms in case fire starts because doors, even those found at the local hardware store, can withstand a lot of heat and flame.

Firefighters were dispatched to Overture Drive about 6:21 p.m. on the report of a working fire, he said. They arrived to see flames coming from the front, side and back of the house simultaneously.

“We could see smoke from at least a mile, mile and a half out,” he said.

Investigators at the scene had not determined a cause, the lieutenant said, but their focus was on the back of the house. There was a lot of flame there as well as near the front door, he said.

The resident who was injured was treated at the scene and did not require a trip to a hospital, Lt. Samson said.

