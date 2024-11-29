‘I’ve been shot;’ 911 call reveals new details about shooting near Family Dollar

SPRINGFIELD — A 911 call reveals new details about a shooting near a Family Dollar in Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield police were called to the Family Dollar at 2129 E Main Street for reports of a man shot around 5 p.m.

“Help please... send someone to East Main. I just got shot,” the 911 caller said.

Dispatchers tried to get more information on what happened, while crews were on their way.

“Where in your body have you been shot?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’ve been shot. I don’t know. I can’t feel my leg,” the caller said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times.

