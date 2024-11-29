Car overturns onto side in crash Thanksgiving morning

MIAMISBURG — A car overturned after a crash in Miamisburg on Thanksgiving morning.
Miami Valley Fire District crews were called to Upper Miamisburg Road near W Linden Avenue around 8:05 a.m.
Photos from the scene show one car on its side.
News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened and if anyone was injured.
