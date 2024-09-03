‘It’s a shame;’ Dayton bike share program announces plans to shutdown

DAYTON — A quick and easy way to get around downtown Dayton is ending.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, LINK Dayton Bike Share decided to suspend operations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bike Miami Valley, a non-profit cycling organization, launched the program in May 2015.

The City of Dayton said only a small portion of the money made is from people paying to ride.

Operational challenges, rising costs, and insurance expenses are some of the reasons the program is ending, according to LINK Dayton.

News Center 7 talked to Krinceton Morton, who was riding around downtown on his personal scooter.

He said the electric bikes were a great way for students to get to school.

“It’s a shame that they’re taking them away,” Morton said. “You know should be able to keep it and just raise down the bike rate yeah you know you don’t need to have as many bikes out at one time.”

LINK and Bike Miami Valley said they are open to looking into other options to continue the program.

The last day for operations is Sept. 30.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



