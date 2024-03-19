‘It’s our duty;’ Tornado cleanup didn’t stop Clark County couple from hitting polls

CLARK COUNTY — Tuesday’s primary election comes as dozens of our communities clean up from two separate tornado outbreaks.

Dan and Debra Accurso have been married for nearly 33 years. On Feb. 28, a tornado hit their home in Springfield.

“Well, we lost most of our roof, probably about 50 trees, (and a) couple of barns. Chickens are living without any protection, but we are okay,” Debra said.

Still, the couple came out to vote on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s our duty,” Dan said. “I mean, we don’t have to do a lot but when it comes time to vote, you vote.”

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson caught up with them at a new polling location in Springfield – the Northeastern school board building.

“We always vote,” Debra said. “We have not missed – I haven’t missed one since I turned 18 years old. I vote every election.”

The couple said they both talked about the different issues and people that are up for election to inform themselves.

“This is a very important election. I think everybody needs to read up on all the issues and who they’re going to support,” Debra said.

They hope people are going to a reliable source to find that information and not taking to heart everything they see online.

“Democracy cannot survive with ignorance,” Dan said.

