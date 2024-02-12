‘It’s just crazy;’ People speak out after recent Clark County shooting

SPRINGFIELD — People in Clark County say they are on edge after a drive-by shooting in Clark County.

>>PHOTOS: Juvenile flown to hospital after Springfield shooting

A juvenile was hurt in the shooting on Highland Avenue on Friday.

News Center 7 previously reported that police and medics were called to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

CareFlight transported the juvenile to Miami Valley Hospital.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Juvenile flown to hospital after shooting in Springfield

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with neighbors and went to the police for answers.

One grandmother tells him that her peaceful neighborhood is changing, and that she is scared for the children on her block.

“Yeah, it’s just four bangs, that was what I heard,” said Brenda Miller. “I was in my kitchen. It was four bangs, and you know, gunshots.”

She has lived in the Highland Avenue neighborhood her whole life.

“It’s usually a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Miller told Patterson.

>>Man hospitalized after being found shot in Harrison Township

It changed Friday night when a juvenile was shot and flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

“Now you keep your eyes real close to your children,” said Miller.

She wants the violence to stop.

“I’d like it to be like it was 40 years ago when I was a kid,” Miller told Patterson. “You can be outside and not have to worry about anything. Now, I must worry about everything.”

>>Unattended 1-year-old shoots self in Harrison Twp. apartment complex, deputies say

Shelton Lee has a rental property at the end of the block. He was not there when the shooting happened on Friday night, but he had tenants that were. Lee said this was not the first time something like this had happened.

“Some of the other kids that were up here, they came around the corner,” he explained. “As they came, they were still firing, and it went right in. I had guests staying there. Thank goodness they were out of the house again.”

Lee told Patterson that more people have to step up and speak out for these shootings to stop.

“It’s going to take the community to come out and start saying things for one,” he said. “Speaking up or the town’s going to go downhill.”

“It’s just absolutely crazy,” said Miller.

Springfield Police continue to investigate the shooting.

We will continue to provide any additional updates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 N Highland Avenue shooting in Springfield Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group