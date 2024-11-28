‘It’s a great day to be alive;’ Headliner announced for 2025 Darke County Fair

DARKE COUNTY — Organizers have announced the headliner for next year’s Darke County Fair.
The Great Darke County Fair posted a video on social media announcing Travis Tritt will headline next year’s fair concert.
He will take the stage on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.
Some of Travis Tritt’s biggest hits include “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”
Ticket sales begin on Monday, Dec. 2.
Visit this website for more information.
