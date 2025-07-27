‘It seemed very urgent;’ Several people get emergency alert by accident

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people across the region accidentally got an emergency alert.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, they were told to get inside, lock their doors, windows, and stay inside.

Warren County deputies believe a computer glitch is the reason several areas got the areas.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said people got the alerts in Montgomery and Greene counties.

Thousands of people started getting the notification around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It read, “Emergency Alert. Secure doors and windows.” It continued, “Additional Details. Remain inside with doors secured.”

Mike Haney lives in Bellbrook. He told Patterson his wife called him on his way home.

She feared what she saw on the phone.

“She just said, ‘Oh my God, we just got this notice that we’re calling about,’” he said. I said, ‘nobody’s talking about’.”

Haney finally checked his phone notifications and saw what was happening.

“I looked at it and it was like an Amber Alert. That’s what it reminded me of,” he said. “I thought maybe there was like a murderer on the list. You don’t know what it is, because I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Patterson said shortly after the initial alerts came, another alert was sent.

“Emergency alert…last message is for Deerfield Township only, please do not call 911!”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said that the notifications were accidentally sent to “unintended areas. There is no other threat to other communities.”

Video from our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, showed crime scene tape blocking off part of a neighborhood with deputies focused on a home.

The system used to create the notification is by FEMA. It is called the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Warren County Emergency Management said an IPAW alert was sent out for public safety due to the ongoing law enforcement incident.

The alert was supposed to go to the people in the Landen area of Deerfield Township, but that didn’t happen.

“It is believed that the IPAWS alerting system had a technical malfunction, and the alert went to a much wider area and did not relay the entire message. The technical issue with IPAWS is currently being thoroughly investigated with local, state, and federal partners. More information will be shared once available,” Warren County Emergency Management said.

Haney said the alert worked.

“It seemed very urgent and very like, pay attention to this. There’s a problem, kind of an announcement. So, it scared her.”

Haney said that he is thankful that so many people got the alert.

“That stuff’s invaluable nowadays. It’s a good use of the technology we have.”

