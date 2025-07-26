Man arrested after hours-long police standoff prompted emergency alerts

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been arrested after an hours-long police standoff prompted emergency alerts to be sent across parts of the region.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that deputies were in the Landen area around noon to execute an arrest warrant.

Denzelle Pouncy, 32, has active warrants on charges of strangulation and assault after officers responded to UC West Chester Friday night for reports of an assault, WCPO said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, people living in Greene County got the emergency notification.

Riley told WCPO that they believe that a “computer glitch,” not human error, was the reason for the alert.

“The dispatcher who sent it out today is one of the most experienced, hardest-working, best dispatchers I know in the business,” he said. “Not his fault.”

Riley also told WCPO that Pouncy is on parole and has a long criminal history. This includes involuntary manslaughter, aggravated drug trafficking, weapons charges, and more.

