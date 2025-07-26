Homeowner displaced after car crashes into Kettering home

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Kettering home Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Norton Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The homeowner told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they can’t stay in their house tonight because of the damage.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a red car that crashed into the side of the home.

Both the car and the house had extensive damage.

Dayton police Sergeant Sara Lipps told News Center 7 that Dayton police are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the border of Kettering and Dayton.

She added that the driver came from the City of Dayton.

Police believe the driver was under the influence of a substance when the crash occurred, but they still have to test for confirmation, according to Lipps.

The house has been blocked off by caution tape.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

