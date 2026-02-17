‘Investment in the future;’ Miami County Animal Shelter receives grant from national nonprofit

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Animal Shelter is set to receive a $7,500 grant investment from a national nonprofit.

The grant, from Petco Love, is part of more than $12 million in recent investments aimed at powering local organizations as part of the nonprofit’s commitment to “create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized.”

“This $7,500 investment in our capital campaign is more than a grant — it’s an investment in the future of our pets and our community," Robert Craft, Shelter Director, Miami County Animal Shelter, said.

Craft added that the partnership with Petco Love helps them create a safer shelter and strengthens the services they’re able to provide.

Since 1999, Petco Love has invested more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

The Miami County Animal Shelter has been operating as a lifesaving shelter since 2019.

