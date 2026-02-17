Investigation continues after coach, former teacher killed during apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Police have provided an update on the homicide investigation involving a woman killed in an apparent home invasion on Monday morning.

The woman as indentified by police as 37-year-old Ashley Flynn.

Flynn was a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School and a “dedicated” substitute teacher.

In an updated statement Tuesday, Tipp City police said that investigators worked late into the night and returned Tuesday morning to collect evidence and secure the scene.

The police department said it is working with the Ohio BCI, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, and the FBI.

An autopsy was conducted on Flynn on Tuesday, and results are pending, police said.

As previously reported, Flynn was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

Police were called out to the home around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a burglary with a resident inside the home who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Flynn’s husband and two children, who were inside the home.

Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tipp City Chief of Police told News Center 7 crews on scene that this was a burglary gone wrong and that there were signs of forced entry.

No suspects were located during the search.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage that could assist investigators to contact them at (937) 667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at (937) 440-9911.

