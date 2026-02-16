1 woman dead after burglary gone wrong

TIPP CITY — One woman is dead after a burglary gone wrong on Monday morning in Tipp City.

Police responded to a home on Cunningham Court around 2:40 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has a crew on scene and will provide a live look on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

A family of four, including two kids, was inside the home when a burglary went wrong, according to the Tipp City Chief of Police.

A woman was shot and has died, according to officers.

There were signs of forced entry, according to the Chief of Police.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called to investigate.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group