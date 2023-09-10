Injuries reported after car crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Police and medics are on scene of a reported serious injury crash in Englewood.

Englewood Police dispatch confirmed crews are on the scene of the crash in the area of North Main Street and Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

The crash was reported before 4 p.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch was unable to immediately provide details on how many injuries had been reported or how the crash occurred.

A News Center 7 crew is on scene and they see multiple emergency vehicles including the City of Union Police cars, Englewood Firetrucks, Englewood Police cars, Clayton Police cars, and Clayton Fire Department vehicles.

The crew can also see a tan Volvo which went up into the yard of a home on Main Street. They can see that the front end of the car is up against the front porch.

Vehicle in yard in Englewood

There is a white Toyota which is left of center, on Main Street, according to the crews on scene.

The driver’s side of the Toyota is smashed in and the driver’s side tire is sideways, they added.

This is breaking news and once News Center 7 learns more information, we will update the story.

