Beach Brothers Barbecue turns to community to keep doors open

DAYTON — A local food truck is using social media to keep its engine running and kitchen busy.

The Beach Brothers Barbecue food truck has the community rallying behind them to help keep the business open, especially at their most recent appearance at the Streetwear event on 4515 Salem Ave.

“Back in June, we came up here when the tornadoes hit and fed people,” Co-owner Susan Peoples said.

Susan and her husband Lloyd Peoples have owned Beach Brothers Barbeque for 20 years.

The couple relocated to Dayton from Florida over the summer, but the cost of food and supplies, as well as the price of parking their truck at local events, became too high.

They took to social media and started sharing weekly goals that needed to be met to stay in business.

“And with the help of the community every day, we were able to meet those goals and exceed those goals,” Lloyd said.

Both Lloyd and Susan said not only has the community shown up to buy their food, but they have helped out with cooking and serving.

“We’ve had people that you know, we’d set up someplace and they’d be like hey, do you need some change? And it’s like… yeah so they would go to the store get change for us,” Lloyd said.

“People have been generous enough to let us set up or pay once we’ve been at the event, pay at the end of the event instead of ahead of time to build a relationship with them, so that we can actually do events and to start making money,” Susan said.

Susan said some people have even let the couple set up their truck for free.

Charity Woods oversaw the Streetware event, and once she found out about the Peoples’ situation, she wanted to help.

“I reached out to them so I said you guys got an opportunity to come here for free, no price, sell your business,” Woods said.

“And then we have all the regulars that just continue to come back and post and share and like and tell their families and so it’s been a blessing… It’s been a blessing because it was a difficult journey to get here,” Susan said.

Both Susan and Lloyd grew up in Dayton, so they said bringing their food truck home felt natural.

They said the long-term goal in their business is to make a name for themselves here in their hometown.

